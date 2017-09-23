Video of Pradip Subramanian vs Steven Lim celebrity kickboxing match tragedy

To kickoff the new Asia Fighting Championship (AFC) organization, they Singapore event had two local celebrities Pradip Subramanian and Steven Lim face off in a special attraction celebrity Muay Thai kickboxing match to give some publicity.

Pradip Subramanian, 32, a bodybuilding champion and president of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) stepped in as a late replacement to face YouTube personality Steven Lim, 41, when Former Singapore Idol runner-up Sylvester Sim withdrew from the bout over sufficient insurance coverage.

The fight lasted only one and half rounds, it was a sloppy bout with neither fighter showing any defense and just swinging for the fences. Both fighters were tired and gassed from throwing a few windmill shots, Pradip took the serious damage getting hit clean several times only to have the referee call the fight off in the second round after seeing blood come from Pradip’s nose.

During Lim’s celebration after being declared the winner, you can see Pradip leaning forward on the top rope of the kickboxing ring, he is being consoled by what appears to be one of his trainers or corner people. As the announcer continues with the post fight announcement, Pradrip leans back in the corner and looks groggy he can barely hold his head up and people are seen rushing to him, trying to wake him up.

Organizers of the AFC event said Subramanian passed away early Sunday September 24, 2017 around 9:00 PM at the Singapore General Hospital just moments after his fight. This was previous opponent Sim’s biggest concern was the lack of insurance and medical present for the event, he pulled out over it. It seems the people thought Pradip was just tired and catching his breath but if a ringside doctor who has experience in boxing and kickboxing matches was on hand they would have noticed the signs and quickly made sure he got medical treatment.

This is a tragedy, combative sports and fighting is a serious thing. Many boxers die in the ring from punches taken. This is why they shouldn’t allow novice’s or people with no combative training experience to fight. Celebrity fights are popular ways to gain publicity and shock attention in the world, they need to seriously consider stopping these type of events from happening for the safety of the celebrities.

Pradip Subramanian vs Steven Lim celebrity kickboxing match YouTube Video



After news of Subramanian’s death, Lim sent out his condolences in this heart felt message on his Facebook page:

“Rest in Peace, my really truly respected fearless warrior and fighter and awesome boxing instructor, Pradip Subramanian!!! This is a very sad moment for me to learn about the shocking news! U taught us all the virtues of being fearless and strong and the importance of keeping an active and fit lifestyle. ! My deepest condolences to you…you are truely our hero..!!!”