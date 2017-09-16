Watch Billy Joe Saunders vs Willie Monroe Jr, Anthony Yarde Live on Box Nation

Live from the Copper Box Arena in London, two slick southpaws will meet in the ring on Box Nation when unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders defends his title against American challenger Willie Monroe Jr., also hard hitting Anthony Yarde will face Norbert Nemesapati on September 16.

Saunders, is unblemished at 24-0 with 12 by knockout, he fought as a welterweight in the 2008 Beijing Olympics but didn’t medal. He won the WBO belt in 2015 against Irish fighter Andy Lee and known for giving rival Chris Eubank Jr his first professional defeat.

If successful tonight, Saunders hopes to fight the winner of the Canelo vs. Golovkin winner taking place the same day overseas in the United States. The bout would be for the undisputed unified world middleweight champion for all 4 major titles.

Monroe Jr, (21-2, 6 KOs) isn’t known for power but he has proven to be a difficult match because of his boxing IQ and elusiveness. In 2015 he was given the opportunity to fight for his first world title against the fearsome knockout artist Gennady Golovkin, he couldn’t withstand the onslaught and lost by TKO in round six.

Monroe is coming off a big win against fellow Philly fighter Gabe “King” Rosado, out boxing his local rival, by a wide margin. Now he heads overseas to hostile territory to try to win his first world title, if he wins he will also like to fight the winner of Canelo-Golovkin.

Also featured on the Frank Warren promoted card is undefeated light heavyweight KO artist Anthony Yarde (12-0, 11 KOs) taking on experienced Hungarian boxer Norbert Nemesapati (25-6, 18 KOs). Yarde has only a few fights but he is racking up highlight reel KO’s with all but one of his 12 bouts ending by knockout.

Billy Joe Saunders vs Willie Monroe Jr, Anthony Yarde vs. Norbert Nemesapti live on Box Nation September 16 at 8.30pm