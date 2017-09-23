Watch Jorge Linares vs Luke Campbell Live HBO World Championship Boxing

WBA World Lightweight Champion Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) will defend his belt against Olympic Gold Medalist and number one contender Luke Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs) of Great Britain on Saturday, September 23, live from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The event will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark and will run the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin replay before the bout.

Linares, 32, is a grizzled veteran and 3-division World Champion, he has one of the best resurgences in boxing having been counted out after several losses he regrouped and is now on an 11 fight win streak and currently owns the WBA lightweight title.

Campbell, 29, won Olympic Gold for Great Britain in 2012 at the London games, he has one lone defeat to Yvan Mendy, and feels people lost hope in him after that. This is a very important fight for Campbell he has a chance to win his first world title and to prove the people who’ve lost faith in him wrong.

The biggest asset for Linares in this fight is his overall boxing skill and championship in ring experience, he has fought many tough opponents and has dealt with difficult losses from hard fights, he will use his wisdom in the ring to his advantage.

For Campbell he has to find slippage in the war torn champion and capitalize on being the fresher man going into the fight. If he can time his shots he can stun Linares who has been knocked out before, and go for the finish.

Before the live championship fight HBO will air a replay of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin middleweight title fight from last weekend.

Watch the Canelo vs. GGG Replay, and Linares vs. Campbell lightweight championship on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10 PM ET/PT on HBO Boxing After Dark.