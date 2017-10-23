Undefeated prospects Isiah Jones and Antonio Wade face off in Detroit on November 3

Detroit, MI (October 23rd, 2017)– Highly touted Middleweight prospect Isiah Jones (4-0, 3 Kos) returns to the ring for a tough challenge early in his career as he faces hard-hitting undefeated Antonio Wade (4-0, 3 Kos) on November 3rd, 2017 at the MotorCity Casino in Detroit, Michigan.

Jones has had a strong 2017 so far by staying busy with defeating Carlos Dixon by unanimous decision in June and Isiah defeated Eric Moon by TKO in February.

Jones trains out of Jabs Gym in Detroit with his well-known trainer Greg Coverson, who was an excellent professional fighter, who finished his career with a professional record of (32-2,19 Kos).

Jones has stellar amateur credentials. Isiah was the 2016 National Golden Gloves Champion at 165lbs and was the 2015 & 2016 Metro-Detroit Golden Gloves Champion at 165lbs.

This event is being promoted by Carlos Llinas- C.L.I.P Promotions.