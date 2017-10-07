Watch Anthony Crolla vs Ricky Burns Live Stream Online Sky Sports Arena

Former WBA world lightweight champion Anthony Crolla will take on three division champion Ricky Burns in a crossroads bout at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 on Sky Sports.

Crolla (31-6-3, 13 KOs) held the WBA lightweight world championship but lost the title to Jorge Linares and failed to recapture it in the rematch, he is coming off back to back defeats and is on the comeback trail.

Burns (41-6-1, 14 KOs) held the WBO super featherweight title, WBO lightweight title and the WBA light welterweight title, he recently lost his title at 140-pounds to Julius Indongo and is returning back down to lightweight to face Crolla.

Crolla vs. Burns has the makings of a great UK rivalry, when two combatants are looking to bounce back after a loss they are at their most dangerous because they are looking to prove themselves worthy again.

The event will also feature European welterweight champion Sam Eggington who owns a win over Paulie Malignaggi and Frankie Gavin, he will defend his title against Mohamed Mimoune. Young rising star Conor Benn who is the son of The Dark Destroyer Nigel Benn, he will face off against Nathan Clarke in a 6 rounder.

The Crolla vs. Burns Fight Card

Lightweight 12 Rounds Non-Title Main Event: Anthony Crolla vs Ricky Burns

European Welterweight Title: Sam Eggington vs Mohamed Mimoune

Welterweight 6 Rounds: Conor Benn vs Nathan Clarke

British Lightweight Title: Robbie Barrett vs Lewis Ritson

Featherweight 6 Rounds: Gavin McDonnell vs Jozsef Ajtai

Light-Heavyweight 6 Rounds: Hosea Burton vs Saidou Sall

The Anthony Crolla vs Ricky Burns fight card broadcast can be viewed live online at www.skysports.com/watch/sky-sports-action