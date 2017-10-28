Watch Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam Live Results on Sky and Showtime Boxing

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam on October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the fight will be streamed live online though Sky, televised in the United States on Showtime (5:00 PM ET) and with live play-by-play results on Sky Sports.

Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) is the biggest draw in British boxing and his wins all come by way of knockout, he won the IBF title in 2016 by stopping American champion Charles Martin, in his last fight he won the WBA super title by stopping the aging legend Wladimir Klitschko in a fight of the year battle.

Carlos Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs) of Cameroon is a 36 year old veteran, he stands 6 foot 1 to Joshua’s 6 foot 6, and is the heavy underdog heading into the championship bout. He will not only have the size, disadvantage but he will have to fight in Joshua’s home country, his only advantage comes in the form of ring experience. If Takam can find a way to use that experience and win in opponents territory he could become a Cinderella story.

Another heavyweight bout will co-main broadcast, Dillian Whyte vs. Robert Helenius for the WBC silver heavyweight title, the winner could be next in line to face the winner of Deontay Wilder vs. Bermane Stiverne for the official WBC belt.

Katie Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) the unbeaten female Olympic gold medalist for Ireland will fight for her first world title when she takes on Ahahi Sanchez (17-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina for the vacant women’s WBA lightweight championship.

Khalid Yafia (22-0, 14 KOs) will defend his WBA super flyweight championship against Japan’s Sho Ishida (24-0, 13 KOs) this will be a battle between undefeated boxers with evenly matched records on paper and the first time Ishida has fought out of Japan.

Joshua vs. Takam Full Fight Card

Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam: IBF/WBA Heavyweight Titles

Dillian Whyte vs. Robert Helenius: WBC Silver Heavyweight Title

Anahi Sanchez vs. Katie Taylor: WBA Lightweight Title

Kal Yafai vs. Sho Ishida: WBA Super-Flyweight Title

Frank Buglioni vs. Craig Richards: British Light-Heavyweight Titles