Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Avni Yildirim Live on World Boxing Super Series

The Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim Super Middleweight Quarter Final of the World Boxing Super Series will take place at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany on October 7.

Eubank, 28, has a record of 25 wins 1 loss and 19 by KO, he is the son of flamboyant British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. and is looking to carry on his fathers legacy in the Super Middleweight division by winning the World Boxing Super Series.

Yildirim, 26, is unbeaten with a record of 16 wins 0 losses and 10 by way of KO, he comes from Turkey, boxes out of the Orthodox stance and uses a pressure fighting style to win his fights.

During the pre-fight press conference, Yildirim and his manager got into verbal altercations with Team Eubank, the tempers ran high but can the trash talk lead to an exciting fight is the real question or was it just pre-fight hype to build up interest.

The winner of this match will advance to the next round to face the winner of George Groves vs. Jamie Cox in the Semi Finals and will be one more step closer to capturing the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim World Boxing Super Series, will be aired live on ITV Box Office on Sky channel 493, Virgin V6 and TiVo and TV Player on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 6:35 PM in Germany.