Will martial arts actor Steven Seagal accept former boxing champ George Foreman’s fight challenge?

In what seems like a random proposal former two time world heavyweight boxing champion Big George Foreman issued a fight challenge to action movie star of the late 80s and 90s Steven Seagal on his official Twitter account Monday.

Foreman proposed the fight would be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be no holds barred set for 10 rounds and no weapons, Seagal would be able to use kicks and Aikido style versus Foreman’s pure boxing.

Foreman, 68, has been retired since losing to Shannon Briggs in 1997, he made millions off the George Foreman Grill line and has been enjoying himself on his huge Texas ranch.

Seagal, 65, hasn’t acted in a major Hollywood film in years, he is a master in the art of Aikido and claimed to have taught UFC champion Anderson Silva to use the special front kick to KO Vitor Belfort at UFC 126.

Foreman is known for being one of the hardest punchers in all of boxing and having one of the best chins, he came back to boxing in 1987 after 10 years away from the sport with the goal to win back the heavyweight title he lost in 1974 to Muhammad Ali in Africa. In 1994 at 45 years of age he was able to win the WBA/IBF world heavyweight championships by knocking out Michael Moorer in 10th round.

Seagal has no actual recorded fight experience other than his own claims. Rumors suggest that he was a known to bully other actors and stuntmen while on set of movies, and has been challenged by other martial artists before most notably former MMA champion Bas Rutten.

Seagal has yet to accept an official fight challenge and continues to boast about his ability to fight in interviews regarding mixed martial arts.

The George Foreman vs. Steven Seagal fight would be one of those celebrity spectacles between two senior citizens, but having an actual commission sanction the fight would be tough at their respective ages due to health concerns. Given Seagal’s track record of avoiding actual challenges it doesn’t seem the fight would even make it to the commission approval stage.