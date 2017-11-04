LIVE Deontay Wilder vs Bermane Stiverne II on Showtime Championship Boxing

Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight championship belt in a rematch with Bermane Stiverne at the Barclays Center, New York City, New York on November 4, the co-main event will be a welterweight bout between former world champion Shawn Porter and contender Adrian Granados, the event will be televised live on Showtime in the United States.

Undefeated champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder holds a record of 38 wins, no losses, and 37 of those wins come by way of knockout, the one man he couldn’t knockout was the man he won the title from, Bermane Stiverne, and he faces him again tonight.

Stiverne (25-2-1, 21 KOs) was a late replacement because Cuban heavyweight Luis Ortiz failed a drug test and was penalized for it. When Stiverne fought Wilder he held the WBC belt, he was the only opponent to go the distance with the American, but claimed his poor performance was due to dehydration.

This rematch will settle any doubt, Wilder wants to shut down any excuses made by Stiverne to prove he was just the better man when they fought the first time, and for Stiverne he wants to prove that he wasn’t 100 percent by beating Wilder to recapture the WBC title.

The opening bout of the evening features “Showtime” Shawn Porter who once held the IBF welterweight belt and is coming off a sensational stoppage of former world champion Andre Berto, and Adrian Granados a light welterweight stand out who last fought Adrien Broner and lost.

Porter and Granados will face off in a 12 round welterweight bout for the vacant WBC silver championship, this fight has the makings of an all out brawl with Porters aggressive come forward approach and Granados heart and determination it will be a nice attraction to start off the televised event.

Deontay Wilder vs. Bermane Stiverne II and Shawn Porter vs. Adrian Granados live on Showtime Nov 4 at 9 PM ET/6PM PT