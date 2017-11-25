Sergey Kovalev impresses with second round knockout of Vyacheslav Shabranskyy

Sergey Kovalev returned with an impressive win over Vyacheslav Shabranskyy on Saturday night at The Theater in Madison Square Garden.

The fight was Kovalev’s first time in the ring since getting stopped by Andre Ward, he wanted to prove his loss was not a good representation of himself, he had many problems including outside of the ring and was not dedicated to boxing.

Tonight he showed us the Kovalev of old, the Krusher returned with fluid combinations, power and lots of energy in his style.

Kovalev was putting together powerful combos in round one, Shabranskyy dropped twice from glancing blows to the side of the head, showing the power is still there for the Krusher.

Round two started and Shabranskyy after tasting the power of Kovalev refused to back up, this would be his downfall as he got caught with a hard punch and dropped, he got up wobbling.

The ref let the fight continue only for Kovalev to go in for the kill with vicious combos hurting Shabranskyy and forcing the ref to jump in and call off the fight at 2:36 of the round before serious damage could be done.

With a renewed interest and dedication to boxing, Kovalev expressed his hunger to unify the titles in the light heavyweight division and his performance showed he means business.