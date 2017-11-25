Sergey Kovalev vs Vyacheslav Shabranskyy Live on HBO Boxing After Dark

Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev returns to the boxing ring on Saturday night on HBO Boxing After Dark against Vyacheslav “Lion-Heart Chingonskyy” Shabranskyy in a 10 round light heavyweight bout at The Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs) is looking to redeem himself after suffering a stoppage loss to Andre Ward in his last bout, he left trainer John David Jackson and had a spiritual awakening after traveling to a monastery in Greece.

Shabranskyy (19-1, 16 KOs) is 30 years old and comes from the Ukraine, he has only one defeat to Sullivan Barrera another top contender in the 175 pound division. This is his big opportunity to make a name for himself in the division by beating a former world champion in Kovalev.

Also on the broadcast is the return of action packed Cuban boxer and former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa he takes on Jason Sosa who is coming off a stoppage loss to Vasyl Lomachenko, the bout will be at 130 pounds, the super featherweight division.

Watch Sergey Kovalev vs Vyacheslav Shabranskyy live on Saturday November 25, at 10:00 PM ET/PT on HBO Boxing After Dark