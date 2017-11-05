Video replay of Deontay Wilder knocking out Bermane Stiverne in one round

The WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made easy work of Bermane Stiverne on Saturday night when he knocked out the former champion in one round.

Wilder vs. Stiverne was a rematch to answer questions surrounding their first encounter, mainly consisting of Stiverne saying he was dehydrated when they fought and Wilder’s power was overrated because he couldn’t finish him in the fight.

Wilder answered and made no doubt this time around by dropping the Haitian-Canadian 3 times in the first round with ease. The third and final knock down had Stiverne go limp along the ropes causing the referee to wave it off.

The Bronze Bomber successfully defended his WBC title, remains undefeated and adds another KO to his resume, he has now knocked out every single opponent he has faced in the ring.

The next fight on the horizon is a possible unification for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world against UK’s own power punching champion Anthony Joshua.

Below is the YouTube video replay of the entire first round KO of last nights fight:



Video uploaded by SHOWTIME Sports