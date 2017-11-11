Watch Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias Live Tonight on HBO World Championship Boxing

Former middleweight world champion Danny Jacobs returns with a new TV deal and a new promoter, he will face off against undefeated Luis Arias at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on November 11, the fight will be broadcast live on HBO World Championship Boxing and will also feature Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach, Cletus Seldin vs. Roberto Ortiz as part of the broadcast.

Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) is known as the “Miracle Man” for beating bone Cancer and coming back from it to win a world title. He had a successful run with the WBA belt until he lost to Gennady Golovkin in a very close fought fight that some ringside observers believe he won.

After losing to Golovkin, Jacobs regrouped and hired young British promoter Eddie Hearn and signed a TV deal with HBO boxing, the first official fight under his new contract will be against Luis Arias a little known prospect who used to be affiliated with Floyd Mayweather Jr. but now trains out of Florida with John David Jackson.

Arias (18-0, 9 KOs) is nicknamed “Cuba” after his fathers Cuban heritage, he isn’t known as a heavy puncher but can hurt you if he catches you at the right time. He was a standout in the amateur ranks, and has finally gotten his big break in the pro’s against Jacobs a well known name and on a big stage like HBO.

Also on the broadcast is Jarrell Miller (19-0-1, 17 KOs) taking on Mariusz Wach (33-2, 17 KOs) in a heavyweight title eliminator with the winner possibly facing champion Anthony Joshua.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Cletus Seldin (20-0, 16 KOs) will fight veteran Roberto Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs) in the opening bout of the HBO broadcast.

Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias, Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach, Cletus Seldin vs. Roberto Ortiz on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 PM ET/PT live on HBO World Championship Boxing.