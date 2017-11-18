Watch Frampton vs Garcia and Jerwin Ancajas vs Jamie Conlan Live on BoxNation

Frank Warren and BoxNation will televise the return of Irish former 3-time world champion Carl Frampton against Horatio Garcia, with a double title fight undercard featuring Filipino IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas versus unbeaten Irish challenger Jamie Conlan, and WBO Bantamweight title fight Zolani Tete vs. Siboniso Gonya live from The SSE Arena, Belfast, Ireland on November 18, 2017.

Carl Frampton is ready to return to the boxing ring after suffering his first defeat to Leo Santa Cruz in January, he will fight tough Mexican boxer Horatio Garcia in a 10 round featherweight attraction.

Frampton recently left his trainer Shane McGuigan to train under former boxer Jamie Moore, he is regrouping and making changes he feels will help him have another run at a world title.

The Filipino protege of Manny Pacquiao, Jerwin Ancajas, owns the IBF super flyweight belt, and he will have to go to opposing territory to defend it against Irish fighter Jamie Conlan in what will be a very good technical match up.

To start off the main card WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete will defend his title against challenger Siboniso Gonya.

Carl Frampton vs. Horatio Garcia, Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jamie Conlan, Zolani Tete vs. Siboniso Gonya live on November 18 at 7:25pm on BoxNation.