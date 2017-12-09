Full Fight Video: James DeGale vs Caleb Truax, Lee Selby vs Eduardo Ramirez, Anthony Yarde Replays

In case you missed the entire fight card for James DeGale vs Caleb Truax, Lee Selby vs Eduardo Ramirez shown on Showtime championship boxing, you can watch the entire replay on YouTube the video will be pasted below to watch.

The event took place at the Copper Box Arena, London, England and was promoted by Frank Warren and shown in the UK on BT Sport and in the States on Showtime.

Degale was coming off a Draw to Badou Jack in January, he was able to retain his IBF title to try and defend it against rugged challenger Caleb Truax an underdog going into the bout.

Degale vs Truax was an interesting bout, the fight ended with a close Majority Decision in favor of Truax, one fight had it a Draw on his card 114-114 the fight was rough and tumble with Degale constantly on the back foot due to the pressure of his opponent.

Lee Selby holds the IBF featherweight belt and put it on the line against Eduardo Ramirez.

Also on the card was rising star and heavy handed light heavyweight knockout artist Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KO) facing Nikola Sjekloca.

British heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois who stands at 6 foot 5 and has finished all his fights by stoppage is also featured.