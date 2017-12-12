Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran WBO championship live stream from Australia

Gary Corcoran will try to upset WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn in Australia and the event will be televised live in the US and video streamed online through ESPN on December 13.

The last time we saw Aussie fighter Jeff Horn was in July of 2017 when he entered the boxing ring against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao in front of 50 thousand fight fans at the Suncorp in Brisbane, Australia.

The event was televised on ESPN and fight fans were treated to an all out war, it was the bigger younger challenger fighting the aging WBO champion, the fight was physical and ugly at times, but at the end of the fight Horn was declared the winner and it sent social media and US boxing fans shock as many of them had Pacquiao winning.

Since the fight, Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) has become a household name in his country, he pulled off a shocking upset and took the WBO title. Now he looks to defend his belt against a tough British fighter named Gary Corcoran this time at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane.

Corcoran (17-1, 7 KOs) is 27 years old and bigger than Horn, he also made sure to warn Horn if he fights him dirty with head butts the way he did with Pacquiao he will not be as gracious and retaliate with a bite.

Should Jeff Horn successfully defend his title on Wednesday, he can face undefeated American Terence Crawford next, or opt to rematch Manny Pacquiao.

Jeff Horn vs. Gary Corcoran on ESPN and live streamed on ESPN.com/watch, Wednesday December 13 at 6:30am EST. A replay will be shown later in the day on the same network.