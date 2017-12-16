LIVE World Championship Boxing Billy Joe Saunders vs David Lemieux on HBO

WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders will head over to Montreal, Quebec, Canada to defend his belt against the hometown favorite former champion David Lemieux as part of a boxing tripleheader on December 16, live on HBO.

Saunders is unbeaten with a record of 25-0, 12KOs and is known for his slick southpaw style, he enjoys banter with his opponents and is going in against one of the hardest punchers in the division in opponent territory to try and defend his belt for the third time.

Lemieux has a record of 38 wins 3 losses and 33 of those by way of knockout. He is a former middleweight world champion and since losing his IBF world title to Gennady Golovkin in 2015 he is on a 4 fight win streak and looking to become a champion again versus Saunders.

Also on the card is Antoine Douglas vs. Gary O’Sullivan in a middleweight bout, for the WBO intercontinental title and a chance to move forward as a mandatory for the winner of tonight’s middleweight championship.

Undefeated Jewish American knockout artist Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin will step up against Montreal born Yves Ulysse Jr.

Seldin has a 21-0 record with 17 knockouts he made his HBO boxing debut in November with a sensational third round TKO of Roberto Ortiz and is looking to pick up that momentum tonight against Ulysse Jr who is also a hard hitter.



Main Event WBO Middleweight Championship: Billy Joe Saunders (Champ) vs. David Lemieux

Middleweight: Antoine Douglas vs. Gary O’Sullivan

Super Lightweight: Cletus Seldin vs. Yves Ulysse Jr

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS VS. DAVID LEMIEUX SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2017 AT 9:40 PM ET/PT ON HBO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING