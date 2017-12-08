Livestream of Lomachenko vs Rigondeaux Weigh Ins

Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux are two of the greatest Olympic Gold medalist boxers in history and will finally meet in the professional ranks when they square off in the super-featherweight division on ESPN.

Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) a two time gold medalist currently holds the WBO super-featherweight championship belt, he is known for his slick boxing and flurry punches, he will face off against fellow two time gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux to see who is the best.

Rigondeaux (17-0-1, 11 KOs) is undefeated and known for his sharp counter punching and defensive prowess, he went up from super-bantamweight to fight Lomachenko at his division to prove skill will triumph over size.

Also weighing in will be US female Olympian Mikaela Mayer, Irish Olympian Michael Conlan, and US Olympian Shakur Stevenson, the ESPN card is filled with Olympic pedigree boxers. The Top Rank/ESPN event will take place at the Theater in Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux weight in livestream on Top Rank on ESPN Friday 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.com