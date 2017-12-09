Orlando Salido vs Miguel Roman, Tevin Farmer vs Kenichi Ogawa Live on Boxing After Dark

Tonight’s HBO Boxing After Dark triple-header from the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas should be an exciting one. The main event featuring two all out brawling Mexican warriors Orlando Salido vs. Miguel Roman, neither guy knows how to take a backwards step.

The co-main event of the evening shines a light on Philadelphia super featherweight contender Tevin Farmer going after his first world title, he takes on Japanese puncher Kenichi Ogawa for the vacant IBF world championship belt.

Also on tonight’s HBO broadcast is the return of former WBC 130 pound champion Francisco Vargas taking on “Swifty” Stephen Smith of Great Britain.

Vargas is coming off a stoppage loss to Miguel Berchelt and the only defeat of his career, he is looking to return glory and get his name in the mix for a world title, his opponent is a live underdog looking to upset the former champion and position himself higher on the ladder.

All three bouts take place in the super featherweight division, a stacked night of action and it would be interesting to see which fights deliver fireworks.

Orlando Salido vs. Miguel Roman, Tevin Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa, Francisco Vargas vs. Stephen Smith Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 10:20 PM ET/PT HBO Boxing After Dark