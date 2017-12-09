Vasyl Lomachenko makes defensive Guillermo Rigondeaux quit in round 6

Vasyl Lomachenko advances his claim to the pound for pound throne by toying with fellow Olympic Gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux and retaining his WBO super featherweight title on Saturday night in New York.

Lomachenko and Rigondeaux both came into the ring with high praise from boxing analysts saying this is one of the greatest technical match ups in boxing history with two Olympic Gold medal boxers fighting each other in the professional boxing ring.

Both fighters were trying to get their timing, Rigondeaux was standing in the middle trying to counter, while Lomachenko was using his legs and movement to confuse the Cuban defector.

Throughout the fight Rigondeaux had trouble finding his range and kept tying up and fighting dirty, refusing to let go of clinches, the referee had to deduct a point for excessive holding.

Lomachenko continued touching Rigondeaux with fast flurries and getting out of the way, he was toying with with his opponent. Frustrated with the fight, Rigondeaux decided to quit at the end of the sixth round, citing an injury to his left hand.

After the fight Rigondeaux claimed that Lomachenko was just normal, but the only thing that gave him problems with his speed, and said he injured his left hand in round two making it hard for him to land his signature punch.

Vasyl Lomachenko (10-1-0, 8 KOs) made a statement by making one of the most avoided boxers quit and adding to his growing legacy.