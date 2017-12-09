Watch Live: Vasyl Lomachenko vs Guillermo Rigondeaux Super Featherweight World Championship

For the first time in the history of boxing, two-time Olympic Gold medalist boxers will face off against each other in the professional ranks to determine who the best super featherweight in the world is when Vasyl Lomachenko defends his WBO world championship against Guillermo Rigondeaux at The Theater in Madison Square Garden on December 9th.

Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs), of Ukraine won Olympic Gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, he won his first professional boxing title in his 3rd fight against fellow Olympian Gary Russell Jr, he continued to defend that title several times before moving up to the 130 pound division to win his second weight division title against Roman Martinez by knockout.

Lomachenko is known as “Hi-Tech” for his technical and almost matrix like moves in the ring, when he faces Rigondeaux he will face someone who is at the same level in technical boxing skill and amateur pedigree, both are also southpaws.

Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), is a Cuban Olympian with Gold Medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic games, he now resides in Miami, Florida and holds an undefeated record. He is known as “El Chacal” for his sneaky and elusive style, he is a super bantamweight world champion and is jumping up two weight divisions to challenge Lomachenko in a showdown for the ages.

The winner of tonight’s main event not only has the title of best 130-pounder in the world but makes a good case for best pound for pound boxer in the world.

The card is also featuring several Olympic boxers; women’s lightweight Mikaela Mayer, rising featherweight prospects Shakur Stevenson and Irish standout Michael Conlan.

Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux will be televised live at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and live streamed on the ESPN App.