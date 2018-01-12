Amir Khan signing with Eddie Hearn opens the door for Kell Brook super fight

Fresh off his stint on reality TV show “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!”, Amir Khan has made a shocking and unexpected move by signing with his longtime rival Kell Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing.

Khan who used to be under Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and is signed under a managerial contract with Al Haymon, made the decision because he felt Hearn would be the best to handle his career at this point in time.

The promotional deal is for three fights with the first bout in April 21 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The opponent is To Be Announced, but Hearn believes this pairing is huge for British boxing, and a good homecoming for Khan who hasn’t fought in the UK in seven years.

The goal according to Hearn is to have Khan fight a tune up bout in April to shake of the rust against a credible opponent, have him fight again in August or September all in preparation for a super fight in the winter of 2018.

The names that were targeted for Khan are Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao, longtime British rival Kell Brook, and undefeated American welterweight champions Errol Spence and Keith Thurman.

The fight boxing fans and especially British fight fans are clamouring for is a showdown with fellow Kell Brook.

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook is a fight that makes the most sense, both have a history with a feud stemming from their teenage years sparring for Khan’s Olympic preparations. The fight looked to be a long shot because both would talk trash but never come close to even stepping in the ring.

This deal with Matchroom Boxing changes that and it looks like the Khan vs. Brook fight is a legit possibility instead of a pipe dream.