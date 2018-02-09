Watch Miguel Berchelt Defend His WBC Title Against Maxwell Awuku Live On BoxNation

Mexican slugger and current WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt will put his title on the line against tough Ghanaian contender Maxwell Amuku at the Plaza de Toros, Cancun, Mexico on February 10 and BoxNation will televise it live.

Berchelt, has a record of 32-1, with 28 KOs, he has notable wins against Takashi Miura and Francisco Vargas, both fights were exciting slug fests.

Awuku, (44-3-1, 30 KOs) has more fights than Berchelt but the two times he stepped up in competition against Daud Yordan and Liam Walsh outside of his home country of Ghana he lost.

For the Mexican champion Berchelt he must take his opponent seriously or else a loss on Saturday could end his dream of unifying the titles against WBO champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

This is the first World championship fight for Awuku, from his record he has lost when he fought outside of his country, he believes he has learned from those defeats and will shock the world on Saturday night, and add his name to the list of Ghanaian boxing champions Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joshua Clottey.

BoxNation’s live coverage of Miguel Berchelt vs. Maxwell Awuku will start at 12am on Saturday.

The fight can be viewed live online at watch.boxnation.com.