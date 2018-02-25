Watch Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Juan Francisco Estrada, and Donnie Nietes Live on HBO BAD

Exciting Thai champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai puts his WBC super flyweight title on the line against hard hitting Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico. Carlos Cuadras takes on McWilliams Arroyo and IBF flyweight champion Donnie Nietes of the Philippines takes on Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina. All fights are part of the HBO Superfly 2 card on Boxing After Dark live from the Forum, Inglewood, California.

Rungvisai is coming off two sensational wins over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and is prepared to defend his WBC title against former flyweight champion “El Gallo” Juan Francisco Estrada.

This fight is being likened to when Manny Pacquiao went up to face Juan Manuel Marquez, Rungvisai from Thailand shares a similar style to the Filipino Pacquiao, both are southpaws and throw a lot of punches in bunches, Estrada trains out of the same gym in Mexico as Marquez under the guidance of Nacho Beristain and uses a similar counter punching style.

Carlos Cuadras who just lost to Juan Francisco Estrada is looking to bounce back with a win against Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo to put him back into title contention.

Also part of the card is Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, the former long reigning WBO minimum and light flyweight champion from the Philippines. Nietes moved up to the flyweight division and captured the vacant IBF title in his third weight division, he will have to defend his title tonight against awkward Argentinean boxer Juan Carlos Reveco.

Flyweight veteran Brian Viloria wants to become a six time world champion by beating undefeated Ukrainian Artem Dalakian for the vacant WBA flyweight championship.

HBO Superfly Fight Card

WBC World Super Flyweight Title Main Event – Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada

IBF World Flyweight Title – Donnie Nietes vs. Juan Carlos Reveco

Vacant WBA World Flyweight Title – Brian Viloria vs. Artem Dalakian

Carlos Cuadras vs. McWilliams Arroyo

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 9:30 PM ET/PT on HBO Boxing After Dark.