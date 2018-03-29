Canelo Alvarez should be punished for testing positive twice for Clenbuterol

The NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) decided to temporary suspend Saul “Canelo” Alvarez over his two positive drug tests for the banned substance Clenbuterol, the hearing for the decision whether to let the rematch with Gennady Golovkin to move forward will be on April 10, 2018.

I personally believe if the NSAC wants to set an example they should suspend Canelo for at least one year, and call off the fight with Gennady Golovkin. This would show there is no favoritism or superstar privilege involved.

What good is it to show even more corruption in the sport of boxing when you already have to deal with bad judges decisions and now allowing a boxer who tested positive twice for Performance Enhancing Drugs a few weeks before a big fight, box again with advantages going into the fight.

That is basically allowing a drug cheater to fight with an unfair physical advantage over an honest hard-working natural fighter.

I don’t buy the excuse of tainted meat when Canelo said he eliminates meat from his diet during training camp. If you look at the thick muscular physical of the Mexican superstar, you will see his body has become very muscular, even rumored to walk around as high as 185 pounds at only 5 foot 7, he doesn’t look fat like most fighters who balloon up in weight, it is pure muscle.

The commissions responsibility is to uphold a moral standard and to be fair. They even allowed Floyd Mayweather Jr. to go unpunished using an illegal IV before the Manny Pacquiao fight. Mayweather never reported the IV to the commission or USADA before using it, they just caught him using it and gave him a pass, then asked for a TUE, Therapeutic Use Exemption months after the fight was already over.

The same commission told Manny Pacquiao he wasn’t allowed to use a pain killer injection that the USADA official approved during training camp. This is an example of favoritism and corruption, fair is fair, they never punished Mayweather, the fight should have been ruled a No Contest.

If you want to enforce rules, use your superstars as an example, show that no matter if the person is a big star or small prospect, rules are rules.

They didn’t punish Mayweather because he is their cash cow, is loyal to Las Vegas, and brings in millions everytime he fights. Canelo is now the new cash cow in boxing and he already got some gift decisions like the Draw with Golovkin, and now he tests positive twice and they might give him a pass with the tainted beef excuse.

It all comes down to money. This is an opportunity for the NSAC to show the world that boxing is not corrupt and they must do what is right by handing out a punishment, don’t treat the stars differently, they would punish a regular boxer for this but since Canelo is a money-maker I doubt anything comes of it.

If the commission doesn’t do their job, if I were Golovkin and his team I would pull out of the fight over this injustice. I wouldn’t feel it is right to go into a fight where you got robbed the first time around, and then before the second fight the commission allows him to fight after testing positive for PED’s.

Golovkin also needs to put his foot down. If the fight is off say the only way the rematch happens is on my terms, and make the fight in Kazakhstan or make sure Canelo is tested year round and not train in Mexico to be sure.

Let us just hope another honorable fighter like Gennady Golovkin doesn’t get screwed over again.