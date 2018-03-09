Champ Tyron Woodley says he will train Floyd Mayweather for his UFC debut

According to current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on his TMZ live show “The Hollywood Beatdown,” he will be the man to help get the undefeated retired boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. ready for his UFC octagon debut.

Woodley is no stranger to the sweet science, he has trained under Eric Brown at the famed Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood for over a decade and is known for his punching power and grappling ability.

With a background in collegiate wrestling, Woodley could help Mayweather avoid takedowns to keep the fight on the feet.

Woodley suggests that Mayweather could absolutely win in the cage and he has the perfect gameplan devised for him.

If Mayweather fights in the UFC it would be the biggest Pay-Per-View ever for the company, Mayweather already owns the records for PPV buys in boxing, if he comes to the world of MMA it would break the bank.

Rumored opponents are Irish superstar Conor McGregor who lost to Mayweather in his boxing debut but wants to rematch him under MMA rules or former WWE wrestler Phil Brooks also known as CM Punk who lost his Octagon debut to Micky Gall by rear naked choke submission in one round.

Watch the entire episode of “The Hollywood Beatdown” with Tyron Woodley where he discussed training Mayweather for MMA, and the Canelo Alvarez steroid positive test before his rematch with Gennady Golovkin.