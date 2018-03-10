Golovkin should pull out of shady Canelo rematch

I am disgusted and outraged by the soft handling of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and his positive drug test ahead of the Gennady Golovkin rematch.

Golden Boy Promotions have already given Canelo so many advantages, everytime he fights he gets everything to go his way.

He fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. and one judge even scored it a draw, then he fights Gennady Golovkin and the fight was scored a draw when GGG clearly won the fight.

Now he tests positive for the steroid Clenbuterol and claiming it was from contaminated meat, when his diet listed in GQ magazine before his fight with Liam Smith, he didn’t have any red meat during training camp.

Canelo Alvarez diet according to GQ

Breakfast

Egg whites with ham and orange juice

Lunch

Chicken with carrots, squash, broccoli and cauliflower

Snacks

Apples, cucumbers, grapes, jicama

Dinner

Protein shake with no carbs

How is he going to have Clenbuterol in his system if he doesn’t eat Mexican meat during training camp? Unless he just randomly decided to sneak in some Mexican steak into his diet.

Judging from Canelo’s body changes he looks like he is on some supplements if you know what I mean.

It looks like Canelo’s team is so desperate to win over GGG that they would even use that tainted Mexican meat excuse to get away with it even thought they cut red meat out during camp.

Also, Artorias Boxing a popular boxing channel on YouTube made a video about the hand wraps of Canelo before the first Golovkin fight, it looked very strange like they were stuffing extra padding in the wraps and doubling up on the tape.

Abel Sanchez the head trainer of Golovkin also had his concerns, he said they call it “Stacking” an illegal tactic to really harden the area almost like a cast without using real plaster.

Video comparison showing Golovkin’s legal hand wraps and Canelo’s stacking style wraps



Video by Atorias Boxing

If boxing wants to clean up the sport they need to punish Canelo, if Golovkin is still going through with this fight they need to demand a percentage of Canelo’s purse.

Golovkin will need to knockout Canelo, but that will be difficult because he has the cards stacked against him, Canelo is a favorite in Nevada, the head promoter is Golden Boy, he tested positive for steroids and got a pass, his stacked handwraps are illegal, and the judges are always in favor of Canelo.

Let us take into account that Canelo also ran in the first fight, making it really difficult for GGG to get the KO. Canelo came to survive because he knew the judges were in his pocket.

If Golovkin takes the fight and gets severely injured by a roided up Canelo with stacked hand wraps, this will be another tragedy in a long history of corruption in boxing.