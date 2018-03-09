Has Pacquiao dropped Bob Arum and Freddie Roach for next fight?

The longtime trio of Manny Pacquiao, Freddie Roach, and Bob Arum looks to be no more. Or maybe it’s just more miscommunication between them?

The full-time Senator and part-time boxer Pacquiao has decided to go ahead with a fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 24 against WBA regular champion Lucas Matthysse without his trainer Roach or his main promoter Top Rank’s Bob Arum.

This is a very disappointing turn of events. I previously wrote it would be sad to see Roach and the Pacman break up, but now Arum might not be in the picture either.

Pacquiao’s team released an official statement about his June 24 bought in Malaysia, in the statement he announced a new training team that didn’t include coach Roach, instead he named Buboy Fernandez, Nonoy Neri and Roger “Haplas” Fernandez as his trainers.

Top Rank and Bob Arum were excluded, the statement mentioned only MP Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions as the joint promoters for the event.

We don’t know about this Malaysian mysterious investment group offering up millions for the fight, the same stories about a rich Dubai group offering a big sum of cash for Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao to fight there were also swirling around before but wound up being fake.

Naturally, Golden Boy would be involved since their fighter Matthysse is the opponent but Arum who promoted Pacquiao for his last fight with Jeff Horn in Australia, as far as I know, is still Pacquiao’s promoter unless the contract between the two is over?

Maybe this is just a bad press release and Roach and Arum are still involved but were not mentioned.

Like always with Pacquiao, drama is part of the everyday life of the 8 division world champion and Senator from the Philippines.

Concerning the fight, Matthysse is a very dangerous puncher, this is a fight that could wind up with Pacquiao badly hurt especially if he isn’t taking it seriously.

I don’t know how he would fair without Roach or even Justin Fortune in his corner, two experienced boxers and trainers.

Buboy as the head trainer? That wouldn’t be a good thing, I’ve seen him in the corner and he always panics, and his only instructions is to yell Jab, Jab, Jab or start crying and acting hysterical while Roach gives instructions.

If Top Rank isn’t involved the fight looks like it would be handled by Golden Boy promotions and possibly be on an independent Pay-Per-View or on regular HBO which Golden Boy still has a good working relationship with.