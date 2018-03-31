James DeGale focused and ready to reclaim IBF title in rematch with Caleb Truax

British boxer James “Chunky” DeGale is looking to recapture his IBF super-middleweight world title next weekend on BoxNation against Caleb “Golden” Truax the man who took it from him in a shock upset last year.

DeGale fought Truax in December of 2017, coming off shoulder surgery, he felt the need to stay busy and opted to face the number 15 ranked American challenger Caleb Truax to test out his newly recovered shoulder.

The fight ended up as a huge upset with Truax winning a split decision at the Copper Box Arena, London, England in DeGale’s hometown.

It was a very rough fight for the British star, he struggled to deal with the American workhorse who applied constant pressure throughout the bout.

One judge scored the fight even 114-114, the other two judges scored the championship fight 116-112, 115-112 in favor of the challenger and new champion Truax.

DeGale furious with his performance opted to take the immediate rematch to prove he wasn’t himself that night.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to rematch Truax and regain my IBF title,” said DeGale. “I am not going to make excuses for my poor performance, actions speak louder than words. I’m excited to be boxing in Vegas again. The real James DeGale will be back on fight night!”

Truax has a different opinion on the matter and can’t wait to prove his win wasn’t a fluke.

“They made the right call on the decision in England, and I expect to be even more dominant this time around. I am planning to really just beat up James DeGale and get the job done in more efficient fashion this time,” Truax said.

The DeGale vs. Truax rematch will now take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on April 7 as part of the Erislandy Lara vs. Jarrett Hurd IBF light-middleweight world championship. The broadcast will be televised and streamed live online by BoxNation.