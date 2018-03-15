Linares vs Lomachenko Is Why I Love Boxing

Boxing has sometimes disappointed its fans by not giving us the fights we want to see, but there is nothing to complain about here with Jorge Linares vs. Vasyl Lomachenko, a super fight that has come at the right time.

Both Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions and Top Rank’s Bob Arum deliver this spectacular Lightweight Championship fight between two elite fighters in their prime which takes place on May 12, 2018 at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lomachenko is coming off a one sided beat down of 2-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux

but that victory did not satisfy the pound for pound king because “El Chacal” was moving up 2 weight classes in order to make the fight happen.

This time around it would be Lomachenko moving up in weight to challenge Linares for his WBA/Ring Magazine Lightweight Championship and the man that goes by “Hi-Tech” will not have the height, reach and size advantages he had when he fought the smaller Rigondeaux, that’s what makes this fight so intriguing at just 11 fights in to his professional career Lomachenko is daring to be great going up against the king of the light weight division.

Linares has not lost a fight since 2012 and has picked up some good victories over Anthony Crolla (twice) Luke Campbell, Kevin Mitchell, and is coming off a stay busy fight versus Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta but can Linares beat the man considered by many the best P4P boxer in the world who knows we will have to wait till May 12 to find out but fights like this is why I love Boxing!