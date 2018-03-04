Manny Pacquiao vs Vasyl Lomachenko is a good fight to pass the torch

If there is a big fight in boxing that should be made it is Manny Pacquiao vs. Vasyl Lomachenko, it would be a good changing of the guard or passing of the torch fight.

The young lion will over take the old lion, that is usually the way it works in the fight game.

Pacquiao has shown interest in Lomachenko and avoided a showdown with Terence Crawford, I have a feeling he thinks he can easily beat Lomachenko because of the size difference.

This reminds me of when Manny Pacquiao fought Oscar De La Hoya. It was an aging legend who went down in weight to fight a smaller boxer at the prime of his career.

De La Hoya thought Pacquiao would be easy since he had the size advantage over him but his plan backfired and Pacquiao destroyed a drained De La Hoya who was past his best days.

This fight with Lomachenko is history repeating itself, Pacquiao is now in De La Hoya’s shoes and is calling out a smaller guy in Lomachenko who is in the prime of his career, Pacquiao is even willing to go down to 140 or a catchweight to face him.

Freddie Roach is known to protect Pacquiao, and he too feels Lomachenko would be easy for his aging pug. It’s a cherry pick gone wrong.

Roach probably advised Manny not to fight Terence Crawford because he is too strong and good, so he feels calling up Lomachenko who is popular right now would be a fight they could win due to size.

I have news for them, Lomachenko might be fighting at 130 pounds but he is taller than the 5 foot 5 Filipino legend, and he is faster and more skilled than him as well.

I smell an upset, but if the fight should be made the betting lines will be close, because real boxing people that know the sport will favor Lomachenko over Pacquiao.

The speed, the angles, the size, and the youth will be too much but most importantly the fight IQ, Pacquiao doesn’t have the intelligence in the ring, all he has is the power.

I hope Bob Arum makes this fight since Manny Pacquiao rejected fighting on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. Jeff Horn, this would be the fight that makes Lomachenko a superstar in boxing and Arum will have a new star fighter after Lomachenko retires Pacquiao for good.