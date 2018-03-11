Mikey Garcia vs Sergey Lipinets Live on Showtime World Championship Boxing

Showtime World Championship Boxing will broadcast a light welterweight championship doubleheader Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets and Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh live on March 10 from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

The main event of broadcast has IBF 140-pound champion Sergey Lipinets defending his title against Mikey Garcia a formidable challenger with world titles from featherweight to lightweight.

Lipinets with (13-0, 10 KOs) will have an disadvantage in professional boxing experience compared to Garcia with a record of (37-0, 30 KOs).

Both fighters are undefeated and out to prove something, the incentive for Lipinets is to make his name known in the boxing world by defeating one of the pound for pound kings, for Garcia he wants to be one of the few champions to win world titles from 126 pounds to 140, like Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez.

The co-attraction Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh is also a light welterweight championship bout this time for the vacant WBA title.

Cuban boxer Barthelemy (26-0, 13 KOs) is undefeated and a former IBF super featherweight and lightweight world champion, he will be fighting for a third weight division title at light welterweight.

He will rematch Kiryl Relikh a fighter he just beat in May of 2017 by unanimous decision.

The first fight between the two had moments of drama with Relikh able to rock and hurt the unbeaten Cuban with a left hook in round 5. In round 8, Barthelemy hit Relikh with a vicious body shot forcing him to take a knee, but able to recover and finish the round.

Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets, Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh airs LIVE on Saturday, March 10 at 10:15 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME.