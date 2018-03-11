Scott Quigg vs. Oscar Valdez will be Live Streamed on the ESPN App

Live from the StubHub Center in Carson, California, WBO featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez will put his title on the line against former WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg of England.

Valdez (23-0, 19 KOs) a Mexican Olympian who fought in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games, is quickly becoming one of Top Rank promotions rising young stars.

He won the vacant WBO world featherweight title in 2016 when he knocked out undefeated Argentinean Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda in the second round.

Valdez is a native of Nogales, Mexico, speaks fluent English and splits his training between Mexico and the USA.

Scott Quigg (34-1-2, 25 KOs) is trying to recapture his glory since his lone loss to Carl Frampton in 2016, he failed to unify the WBA and IBF super bantamweight belts and changed his training team, moving out to California under the guidance of Freddie Roach.

Since his loss to Frampton, he moved up to the featherweight division and is on a three fight win streak heading into tonight’s fight.

Quigg faced a setback on Friday’s weigh-in when he came in 3 pounds over the 126-pound featherweight limit, he was fined 20 percent of his purse, 10 percent for Valdez and the other 10 percent to the athletic commission.

With Roach in his corner, Quigg has found a new hunger for the sweet science, and wants to become a two division world champion tonight to prove he still has it.

Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg airs on March 10, 2018 at 10:30pm ET/PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and Live Streamed on the ESPN App.