Video: Mikey Garcia vs Sergey Lipinets weigh-In, both fighters make the limit

The main event fighters Mikey Garcia and Sergey Lipinets for Saturday’s Showtime championship boxing broadcast made the official light-welterweight limit on Friday.

The challenger Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) weighed in at 139.5 and the champion Lipinets (13-0, 10 KOs) weighed 139.75, both under the 140-pound limit.

This will be Garcia’s first attempt at a title in the light-welterweight division, he has already captured belts at featherweight (126), super-featherweight (130), and lightweight (135).

The Russian Lipinets currently resides in California, he won the vacant IBF 140-pound title against Japanese boxer Akihiro Kondo last year, he was supposed to defend his belt against Garcia earlier this year but an injury postponed the bout so they rescheduled it for March 10.

Both fighters are undefeated in their boxing career but the large contingent of Mexican-American fans in San Antonio, Texas will suggest a pro Garcia crowd.

Although the little known Lipinets is the champion he will be heading into the fight as an underdog looking for an upset victory.

Garcia wants to make history by being a four weight division champion, inching closer to the pound for pound throne.

Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets will air live on SHOWTIME in the USA, and BoxNation in the UK.

Full Garcia-Lipinets weigh in video

Video by Showtime Sports