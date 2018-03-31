Watch Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker Heavyweight Championship Live Online

Two undefeated heavyweight titans will put their titles on the line when IBF, WBA champion Anthony Joshua takes on WBO champ Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff live streamed online via Sky Sports.

Anthony Joshua is the pride of England, with a Gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics and finishing all his 20 professional fights by way of KO, he became a world champion knocking out American Charles Martin for the IBF belt, then won the vacant WBA title against former champion Wladimir Klitschko in dramatic fashion by stopping the aged Veteran in round 11 of a back and forth battle.

Joshua is considered the biggest star in the heavyweight division selling out hometown crowds of over 70 thousand. He will be the favorite heading into the fight with Joseph Parker, but will have to be on his A game to avoid an upset.

Parker, sports a record of 24-0, 18 KOs, and comes from New Zealand bringing with him the WBO title when he travels to Joshua’s home country to try and unify the belts. He won the belt in 2016 when he beat American contender Andy Ruiz for the vacant WBO belt.

This will be his toughest test for the Samoan fighter and should he win he will pull up a major upset in the division.

The winner of Joshua vs Parker sets up an undisputed match up against American WBC title holder Deontay Wilder in the future. A showdown with Wilder would be a massive fight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Sky live stream broadcast will also feature other British talent such as heavyweight contender David Price, undefeated up and comers Ryan Burnett, Joe Cordina, Josh Kelly and former lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla.

The Joshua vs. Parker show kicks off at 6pm, and the main event fighters will enter the ring after 10:30pm, for more information on the live streaming video feed skysports.com/boxofficelive.