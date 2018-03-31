Watch Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker LIVE on Showtime Championship Boxing

Heavyweight World Championship boxing returns to SHOWTIME with a battle between two undefeated champions aiming to unify, Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on March 31 and broadcast live in the USA on SHOWTIME.

Joshua, 28, (20-0, 20 KOs) owns the IBF and WBO heavyweight belts and won Gold at the 2012 London Olympic games, he is a known power puncher with a huge Fight of the Year win over legendary Wladimir Klitschko.

Parker, 26, (24-0, 18 KOs) from South Auckland, New Zealand holds the WBO championship belt, he is fighting in Joshua’s home country and will need to fight the perfect fight to prove the doubters who call him the weakest champion in the division wrong.

Team Parker believe their guy has the better chin, citing the times Joshua has been knocked down and rocked in fights as the proof while Parker has never tasted the canvas in his pro career.

The unification bout gets us one step closer to finding out who is the undisputed heavyweight champion, the only other title holder in the division is the devastating knockout artist out of America, Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder, he has the WBC belt.

The goal is to have the winner of Joshua vs. Parker fight Wilder in a super-fight that would be sure to do big numbers on Pay-Per-View.

The last man to hold the undisputed claim at heavyweight was Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he held the IBF, WBA, and WBC belts.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight unification live on March 31, 2018 at 5PM ET/2PM PT only on SHOWTIME.