Watch Dillian Whyte vs Lucas Browne Live from The O2 on Sky

Dillian Whyte will face unbeaten Australian power puncher Lucas Browne in a heavyweight main event that will bring the fireworks at The O2 Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Whyte has a record of 22-1, 16 KOs, he comes from Jamaica but resides in England, his only defeat came by the hands of current Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua back in 2015. He has learned a lot from his knockout loss to Joshua and has been on a 6 fight win streak with notable wins over Dereck Chisora and Robert Helenius.

Tonight is Whyte’s time to really make a statement when he takes on Ricky Hatton’s heavyweight fighter from Australia, Lucas Browne.

Browne, 25-0, 22 KOs, comes from Australia, and won the WBA heavyweight title against Ruslan Chagaev, but was later stripped for failing a drug test. Browne tested positive for the same drug that Canelo Alvarez recently got popped for called clenbuterol. A few months later he also tested positive for another banned substance ostarine also known as SARMS.

For Browne this fight with Whyte is a way to redeem his name after the failed tests.

The heavyweight fight will bet twelve rounds, but since both guys come to fight it probably won’t last that long and could end in a spectacular stoppage.

Dillian Whyte vs Lucas Browne live from The O2 in London, England on March 24, 2018 for more info visit skysports.com