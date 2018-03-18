Watch Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam and Michael Conlan Live online

ESPN and Top Rank promotions present an exciting night of action live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day, with a main event Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Lightweight world title, and Irish fan favorite Michael Conlan on the televised and live streamed event.

Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) a native of California fought at the 2012 Olympic games and is trained by the legendary Freddie Roach, he will put his undefeated record on the line against power punching Don King fighter, Amir “Young Master” Imam (21-1, 18 KOs).

The winner of Ramirez vs. Imam will captured the vacant 140-pound WBC championship belt and neither guy has won a title so this will be a first for the winner.

Irish Olympian Michael Conlan is quickly becoming one of the fan favorites especially among the Irish fans in New York and Boston. He sports a record of 5-0, 4 KOs, and wants to become a star in the US and is on the road to doing so with the guidance of Top Rank.

He wasn’t able to capture Olympic gold during his two bids at the summer games, but his goal is to winner a world championship in boxing and defend it multiple times.

Conlan will take on David Berna in a featherweight bout, and looks to put on a show in front of his Irish fans on St. Patrick’s Day.

Also on the broadcast is Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk facing off against french contender Mehdi Amar in a light heavyweight bout.

Gvozdyk (14-0, 12 KOs), fought in the Olympics to represent his home country of Ukraine, he won a bronze in 2012. He is unbeaten and can box and punch with power. He is looking to continue his impressive win streak by adding another knockout tonight against Mehdi Amar (34-5-2, 16 KO’s).

Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam, and Micheal Conlan on Saturday, March 17 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on ESPN and online at espn.com/watch