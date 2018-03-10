Watch Mikey Garcia vs Sergey Lipinets Live Stream on BoxNation

Mikey Garcia is looking to become a four-division world boxing champion on Saturday night, against IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets, the event takes place live from San Antonio, Texas, televised and live streamed online in the UK on BoxNation.

California native Mikey Garcia has no losses, he owns world titles at 126, 130, 135 and now wants to win one at 140 pounds, he will face off against fellow unbeaten fighter, Sergey Lipinets, who sports a record of 13 wins, no losses, with 10 by way of knockout and owns the IBF belt.

Garcia at 30 years old is one of the top 5 best pound for pound in the world today. He’s trained by his father Eduardo, and brother Robert out of the Riverside boxing academy.

Lipinets is 28 years old, born in Kazakhstan, grew up in Russia and now lives in United States, and trains under the tutelage of Buddy McGirt in California.

With only 13 fights, he was able to capture the vacant IBF title against Akihiro Kondo in November, he’s considered an inexperienced professional and although he owns the belt he is a live underdog fighting the challenger.

Will the power of Mikey Garcia prevail as he climbs up yet another weight class or will 140 pounds be too much and the natural junior welterweight Lipinets stops Garcia from achieving his dream of being a 4 weight class champion.

The fight takes place at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas and will feature undefeated Cuban boxer Rances Barthelemy fighting Kiryl Relikh of Belarus for the vacant WBA light welterweight title as the co-main event.

Watch Mikey Garcia vs Sergey Lipinets at 2:30am on March 10, 2018, live video stream available on www.BoxNation.com