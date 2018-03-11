Watch the Replay of Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets and Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh

Boxing fans, if you missed the IBF junior welterweight world title fight of Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets and the co-main event of Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh for the vacant WBA junior welterweight belt you can catch it on Showtime the following day.

Garcia went up in weight (140 lbs) to challenge the IBF champion Sergey Lipinets a former kickboxing champion and natural junior welterweight.

Before the fight the story was could Garcia become the third person in boxing history to win world titles from featherweight to junior welterweight, the two other fighters to hold this honor are Mexican counter puncher Juan Manuel Marquez and his nemesis Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Rances Barthelemy rematched Kiryl Relikh for the vacant WBA strap as the opening bout of the to kick off the broadcast.

The championship doubleheader took place at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas and originally aired on Saturday, March 10, 2018 on Showtime World Championship Boxing.

Check your cable/dish provider for exact times and dates for the Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets/ Rances Bathelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh II rebroadcast.

You can watch the replay of Showtime Championship Boxing events as well as live boxing matches from your tablet, mobile or laptop if you are a Showtime subscriber through the Showtime App download.