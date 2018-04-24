Billy Joe Saunders calls Amir Khan a “little coward” for blocking him on Twitter

The brash and opinionated undefeated WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders doesn’t hold his tongue for anyone, he keeps his opinions honest and blunt.

At a press conference in London, he was there to announce his June 23rd WBO title defense fight against Martin Murray at the 02 Arena, alongside promoter Frank Warren and Murray.

The press row were allowed to ask questions for the fighters and those involved in the event, one reporter asked him about who blocked him on Twitter recently.

The proud Gypsy didn’t hesitate to tell the press Amir Khan had blocked him over his decision to support his stablemate and training partner Kell Brook if the fight were made.

“Amir Khan blocked me on twitter as well, I personally think that Kell Brook could beat him, and to me it only shows what little coward he is to block me on Twitter,” said Saunders at a press conference to promote his June 23rd fight. “I’ve given him my opinion on the fight, I’m sure you got your opinion as well, but I’m not going to block them on Twitter it’s just stupid to do, very childish and Kell Brook will knock him out cold just for the record.”

Saunders is very active on social media, he has went in on division rivals Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as well as his former opponent David Lemieux.

When Canelo tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, Saunders called him a redhead cheat who should be banned for life and posted before and after photos on Instagram of the Mexican superstar’s body transformation to prove he was taking stuff to bulk up unnaturally.

With the fall out of the Canelo vs. Golovkin rematch, Golovkin will defend his WBA and WBC championships against late replacement Vanes Martirosyan at the Stub Hub in Carson, California on May 5th.

Saunders should get the winner of the Cinco de Mayo fight to unify the middleweight belts if he beats Murray come June 23.