Canelo Alvarez is lucky he only got a 6 month suspension for failed drug tests

How lucky can one man be?

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez gets a 6 month suspension from boxing, a slap on the wrist for testing positive on February 17 and February 20 before his anticipated May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin.

Canelo got off light with this punishment if you can even call it that. He should have gotten some type of financial penalty but he didn’t the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) opted not to fine him monetarily for failing two VADA drug tests for clenbuterol, instead they just increased his temporary suspension to 6 months and decided not to ban him for 1 year.

Canelo’s camp should have at least reimbursed Golovkin for training expenses including sparring partner and training fees, this was a huge hit to GGG’s pockets he is not only missing out on a big fight but a huge payday.

I still can’t believe Canelo’s team claimed Tainted Mexican Meat as the reason for the failed tests.

That six month suspension is just done as damage control, so it looks like the NSAC isn’t showing favoritism. All they are doing is allowing Canelo to recover for some knee surgery he had recently.

A financial penalty would have hurt him more and taught him a lesson along with a year suspension and required out of competition random drug testing year round starting on the day of the commission hearing.

This is no surprise since Canelo is the young cash cow since Floyd Mayweather is retired and Manny Pacquiao is no longer a draw, Vegas needs Canelo he brings a lot of gambling money when he fights.

Golovkin opted to stay busy and fight Vanes Martirosyan on May 5 at StubHub Center in Carson, California instead of sitting out and being in active.

I give Vanes respect for stepping in to fight, but I feel sorry for him at the same time because he will be the guy Golovkin will take his frustration out on, since he can’t fight Canelo, Vanes will be the one to take the vicious beating.