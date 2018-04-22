Gennady Golovkin don’t want no smoke, he will avoid Jermall Charlo

The Charlo Twins don’t play, when they go in the ring they mean business, they’re lions among kitty cats.

Jermall Charlo just put Hugo Centeno Jr. out on Saturday night, he hit him with a 3 piece combo and the boy didn’t get up, he was taking a nap on his back, looking like he was passed out with a beer in his hand to drunk to try to get back up.

That is the sign of real power, when you can ice someone with grazing shots and they short-circuit or wobble and drop.

The middleweight division is on notice and now that Jermall Charlo has the WBC interim title that means he is the mandatory to the Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan winner.

If Golovkin beats Martirosyan, he will avoid Charlo and probably vacate the WBC title. He will try to get a rematch for big money against Canelo Alvarez who is serving a 6 month suspension for popping dirty for PEDs.

Golovkin would rather face a known PED cheat than fight a natural power puncher with speed and no fear.

If Vanes wins he will fight Charlo, he used to train with them in Texas under Ronnie Shields and got his butt whipped by the other twin Jermell at 154 pounds, so he might try to seek revenge by fighting Jermall at 160, but that is not a good look because he will get iced if that happens.

If you think Gennady Golovkin hits hard, Charlo is ten times more devastating in that department.

Golovkin is hyped up as this devastating puncher yet the only guys he stopped are guys who were afraid of him and froze, he couldn’t knockout Danny Jacobs or Canelo, he also has questionable stamina and we don’t know how his chin will handle a real explosive puncher with a height advantage and speed over him like Charlo.

After Jacobs exposed Triple G in New York, and Canelo took his best shots, that only gives Jermall more confidence in a fight with him.

Golovkin has no defense and eats to many punches, he won’t be able to handle that many fast power shots from Charlo. Triple G will break sooner or later and go down like when Antonio Margarito went down when Shane Mosley kept hitting him flush on the chin over and over eventually wearing him down and cracking his chin.

We all know Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya won’t dare put the tainted meat-eater in with any of the Charlo brothers, he knows what time it is, and these boys are ready to take belts and reign supreme.

It’s Charlo time!