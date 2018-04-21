I have Amir Khan beating Phil Lo Greco with ease

Amir Khan should easily beat Phil Lo Greco, I even think he will get a ref stoppage from throwing flurries on him.

I am not sold on Khan because his ability to take punishment is not up to the level of the toughest boxers, he has heart like a lion but his chin is made of glass.

Lo Greco is a tough guy, Italian from Canada similar to Arturo Gatti, but he is much too slow for Khan.

You can never tell though Lo Greco could pull off the upset and stop Khan, he does have a decent punch and the size advantage, and we have seen Khan dropped by guys who are not known to have power in their punches.

Let us just hope for Amir’s sake that he doesn’t get careless and leave his chin out like he did against Canelo Alvarez and Danny Garcia.

If he faces Kell Brook next he will surely eat the Chocolate Brownie. Brook’s size and power will be too much, and Khan’s punches will feel like a gnat nothing but taps.

All Brook has to do is time him and land a power hook and its over.

I don’t see that fight going the distance because Khan is too brittle and the fight is going to be held at the 154 junior middleweight division, where Brook is going to be comfortable.

Brook has fought Gennady Golovkin and took his best punches but was never knocked out cold, he only stopped due to a severe orbital eye injury but Khan would never be able to take GGG’s punches like that.

Got an Opinion? Do you have something to say? Submit Your Articles and Press Releases to be posted on NowBoxing.com