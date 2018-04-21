Is Phil Lo Greco a tune up bout for Amir Khan?

Amir Khan hasn’t fought since 2016 when he stepped up to fight Canelo Alvarez for the middleweight title, only to get knocked out in the sixth round. I felt Khan was outboxing Alvarez until he got caught.

Khan took time off after the knockout, but was in negotiations to return to welterweight against boxing super star and former stablemate Manny Pacquiao in 2017, the fight fell through and Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum opted for Jeff Horn instead, eventually Pacquiao lost a controversial decision in Australia losing his WBO title.

After the let down of not landing Pacquiao, Khan decided to go on the popular British reality show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” and had a fun time finishing 5th. Before going on the show he had some marital problems with his wife Faryal but they worked them out and currently on good terms.

After a full year off and under new promoter Eddie Hearn and trainer Joe Goosen, Khan is ready to return to boxing and will take on Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco in a catch-weight of 150 pounds to accommodate Lo Greco’s demand because he felt the 147 pound limit would be too tough on his body to cut down to.

I feel this is a great tune up fight for Khan to get his confidence back and to help him adjust being under a new trainer.

From what I’ve seen of Lo Greco he doesn’t really impressive me much, he doesn’t have devastating punching power and he is too slow to keep up with the faster Amir Khan.

Lo Greco is a high work rate fighter, he uses pressure and tries to get in close but he will get lit up by Khans blazing handspeed. Khan is so quick with his hands he can throw 3 or 4 shots and get out of there, the only issue is Khan’s chin, we know he has been Knocked out before and hurt by lesser punchers like of Chris Algieri, if Lo Greco can catch him clean it could be lights out for the quick Pakistani from Bolton, England.

In my opinion, I have Khan boxing up Lo Greco in a shut out. He will use his speed and foot work to control the fight.

If my prediction comes true and Khan wins, they have to make the Kell Brook vs. Amir Khan fight. This fight is the most logical for both guys. Its an all British showdown that would sell out any arena in the country, it also has years of build up from real bad blood between the two childhood rivals to hype it up.

This is the main reason why Khan signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, to land the big money fight with Brook and finally square off against his longtime nemesis.

Let’s hope if Khan wins on Saturday night he calls out Brook and the two meet up in the ring to square off and agree to fight.