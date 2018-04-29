Isaac Dogboe makes Ghana proud with upset win over Magdaleno for WBO belt

At the young age of 23, The Brave Son, Isaac Dogboe stopped the WBO junior featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round to join the other champions in Ghana’s boxing history such as Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joshua Clottey.

Dogboe, 19-0, 13 KOs, went to the United States as an underdog against the American WBO champion Jessie Magdaleno but left with the belt and becoming part of history in his native Ghana as being one of the few world champions to come out of the African country.

Before the fight little was known about the former 2012 Olympian who relocated to England to train, he credits his success in boxing to his faith in God and the support of this countrymen.

The fight took place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA and started off with Magdaleno being the aggressor, he wanted to get payback for the trash talk Dogboe and his father threw their way in the lead up to the April 28th showdown.

The smaller Dogboe got caught with a vicious punch that sent him down hard in the first round, he was able to recover and make it to the next round.

It would be a real good battle of heart and determination, with Dogboe coming back with a clean knockdown of the champion in the 5th round, he went in for the kill trying to finish off his wounded foe but the strong-willed Magdaleno survived.

The fight ended in the 11th with Dogboe dropping Magdaleno twice with body shots, the first won Magdaleno argued with referee Benjy Estevez claiming it was a low blow, but after the second one he called it off making Dogboe the winner by TKO and crowning him the new WBO 122 pound world champion.

After the fight the two boxers showed sportsmanship and respect, and entertained a rematch. Dogboe thanked Top Rank for the opportunity and would like to continue to fight for the promotional company.