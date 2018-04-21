Live Nonito Donaire vs Carl Frampton Showtime International YouTube Video Stream

Carl “The Jackal” Frampton takes on 4-weight class champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire on April 21, at The SSE Arena, Belfast, North Ireland. The event will be live streamed for free on YouTube.

Frampton will have the motivation of his countryman in Ireland heading into this fight with Donaire, but he can’t let his emotion get to him because Nonito can end fights with one single punch.

This will be a highly tactical fight with two boxer punchers with high ring IQ that can mix it up and also box intelligently.

The featherweight division has a long history of great wars from the Kevin Kelley vs. Prince Naseem Hamed war, to the Barrera vs. Morales fights, and the legendary Manny Pacquiao facing off against the three Mexican greats, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Juan Manuel Marquez, tonight’s match up could be part of the featherweight boxing history if it delivers the fireworks like the classics just mentioned.

Will Nonito Donaire revive his boxing career with a win over Frampton in his own backyard or will Frampton add another former champion to his resume and continue his run for the featherweight championship.

These questions will be answered Saturday night, be sure to tune into what could end up as a featherweight classic between two proud pugilists eager to make a point.

Fight fans in the USA can watch the Frampton vs. Donaire live stream (Video below) the live stream is a free fight streamed via Showtime and YouTube. The main event starts at 2:15 PM Pacific time US.

Frampton vs. Donaire via Showtime boxing international streaming event.