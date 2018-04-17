Manny Pacquiao must be careful of Lucas Matthysse

When Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) steps into the boxing ring with Argentinean knockout artist Lucas Matthysse, he will be facing off against the hardest puncher of his entire boxing career and fighting for the WBA welterweight championship.

Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs) has devastating one punch knockout power and at Manny’s age his ability to take a punch has diminished, just like with every older fighter their body wears done. The Marquez KO was the punch that finally cracked the chin of the ferocious Filipino southpaw.

This is not going to be an easy night for the Pacman. One clean shot from the Argentine fighter and it could be a career ending KO for Pacquiao.

Heading into the bout there is some drama as usual, nobody knows if Pacquiao will use his long time trainer Freddie Roach, stories swirling around the internet were suggesting that the two are no longer working together.

The Filipino legend later responded to the rumors on his social media accounts by saying he hasn’t decided on whether or not Roach will be his trainer for his upcoming fight or not, but will give his final decision on the trainer situation by the end of the week.

In my honest opinion, I believe he should stick with Roach, they’ve had a long career together and letting go of Roach at this critical time against someone as dangerous as Matthysse is not a wise move.

If Buboy Fernandez is the head trainer, Pacquiao is screwed. Buboy panics in the corner and just gives the same instructions of jab jab and move. He also cries in the corner anytime Manny is in a difficult situation.

If there is confusion in the corner, Manny should tell his team let Freddie talk everyone else please be quiet. Freddie has Parkinson’s and it is difficult for him at his older age to talk over several people in the corner especially someone crying and panicking.

They need to take this fight seriously and not over look him like they did Jeff Horn who took Manny’s WBO welterweight title in Australia in a rough and dirty fight that ended in a controversial decision for the unbeaten former school teacher.

Over 20 years boxing and still at the highest level of the sport, we have to recognize that Pacquiao is one of those legends that we will remember for years to come, I just hope he retires with a win and not a devastating loss.