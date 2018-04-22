Nonito Donaire needs to retire after humiliating loss to Carl Frampton

Nonito Donaire please retire already. Your loss to Carl Frampton was humiliating because you did nothing for 11 rounds and then decide all of a sudden in the 12th and final round when its too late to try and let your hands go, that is one of the worst strategies I’ve ever seen, especially when you are going into your opponents backyard.

Every time he has a fight he always acts like he is the best in the world, smiling and boasting like he has all the secrets to beat certain fighters. He talks to reporters making them believe his words and confidence.

When he finally steps into the ring its the opposite, he is timid, and gunshy, where are all the secrets and strategic tools you claim to have before every fight? Where is this mysterious game plan?

I lost money betting on Nonito when he fought Guillermo Rigondeaux, he made me believe he was the real deal and his size and power would be too much for the tiny Cuban southpaw. I was wrong, I lost 400 dollars because I bet a group of coworkers that Nonito would knockout Rigondeaux before 10 rounds.

Instead I had to show up to work on Monday ashamed, with a hole in my wallet after Rigondeaux outboxed Nonito and beat him by decision.

If you are a betting man its probably wise not to take Nonito’s confident boasting before each fight as a fair bet because you will wind up disappointed when he doesn’t back up his words.

Nonito should become a salesman because he knows how to sell you a fight and mislead you with his demeanor before every bout. He will have you believing he is God’s gift to boxing with the highest fight IQ.

Nonito is all talk. I think he let that little bit of praise he was getting when the Manny Pacquiao hype train was rolling along get to his head.

He knocked out a couple smaller guys with the same left hook that he stopped Vic Darchinyan and Fernando Montiel with, and every fight he does the same thing over and over, jump back and tries to counter his opponent with a left hook, that is all he does in his fights.

Watching the Frampton fight I asked myself; what type of corner was that? His wife Rachel was his head trainer and she had no clue what to tell him other than yell and cuss him out thinking that would motivate him.

The best thing for Nonito to do now is just retire, he has enough money, he can be a salesman or a boxing commentator, and has his ringside photography to fall back on.

If he continues to box he is just going to wind up getting beat up every time and someone has to tell him it’s not safe to fight anymore when you can’t pull the trigger and just take punches to the face every round hoping to find an opening to land one single shot.