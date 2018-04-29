Tyson Fury the most slept on Heavyweight in boxing

How quickly the heavyweight division has forgotten about the “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury.

The man beat Wladimir Klitschko and took his titles, and nobody seems to acknowledge him anymore. When the rematch fell through he went into a bad place with personal demons and struggle with sobriety, he put on weight and seemed done.

During Fury’s layoff comes this heavyweight golden boy Anthony Joshua who won the gold for Great Britain in the London Olympics. He went on to fight Klitschko and stopped him in an action packed fight, retiring the former long reigning champion.

Joshua is a good looking, muscular, and well spoken role model, he presents a clean-cut image and is an endorsers dream the opposite of the burly, balding Fury.

Boxing has a history of trash talkers, and that is why the sport sells, you need a good guy and bad guy, it would be boring to see two good guys who are not action packed fighters square off in the ring.

The only time people seem to enjoy nice guys is when they are action packed and ferocious like Manny Pacquiao.

Fury isn’t the most exciting fighter but he makes up for that with his outlandish behavior, he likes dancing in the ring and toying with his opponents, outside the ring he loves to build interest with his colorful personality.

Now that Tyson is training seriously and focused on his comeback, he should make the division interesting.

Fury at 6 foot 9 would be a difficult fight for anyone in the division specifically for the two champions Deontay Wilder and Joshua.

Wilder and Joshua have beaten their opponents because of their brute force, size and reach. Fury although slightly taller than both, relies (Wilder is 6 foot 7, Joshua 6 foot 6) more on his ring savvy and boxing skills than his monster size.

Fury would be an interesting test to see if these two giant heavyweight champions aren’t just on top because of their size but because of their skill.

Fury would present something that would answer that, he is taller, longer and can move around the ring. Can Wilder or Joshua bully him like they have done to all their previous smaller opponents?

I can’t wait to see if Fury is able to get a match with either guy, and depending on how he looks in his comeback fight I would strongly favor him against both champions, and recapture championship gold again.